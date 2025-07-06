Martyrs And Wounded In Israeli Bombing Of Various Areas Of Gaza
Gaza: Several Palestinians, including children, have been killed and wounded since dawn on Sunday by Israeli warplanes' bombing of various parts of the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying that 10 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza. A number of missing persons remain under the rubble.
The same sources added that four Palestinians were killed and others wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza.
Meanwhile, three people were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone bombed tents housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
