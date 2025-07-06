US Fighter Jet Confronts Airspace Intrusion Over Trump's Bedminster Estate
Azernews reports via foreign media outlets that this was the fifth breach that day of the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone imposed around the Trump National Golf Club due to the former president's presence. According to NORAD, the intercepted aircraft was involved in one of several airspace violations throughout the day-three before and one after the incident.
To divert the unauthorized aircraft, the F-16 pilot performed a “headbutt” maneuver, a common military tactic where the fighter jet flies directly in front of the intruding plane to capture the pilot's attention. After the maneuver, the civilian aircraft exited the restricted airspace without any further issues.
TFR zones are typically enforced during high-security events and presidential visits to safeguard sensitive locations from aerial threats. Any breach of such zones triggers an immediate military response.
NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian organization responsible for monitoring and defending North American airspace, deployed the fighter jet as part of its standard defense protocol, utilizing its vast system of satellites, radar, and aircraft.
At this stage, officials have not disclosed the identity of the pilot or the type of aircraft involved. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to conduct a full investigation into the violation.
