Cyprus Foreign Minister To Visit Tanzania To Deepen European Union (EU)Tanzania Partnership

During his visit, Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos will meet with Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Hon. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, as well as members of civil society, business leaders, and other key stakeholders to discuss EU–Tanzania relations, the upcoming 2025 General Elections, economic cooperation under the Global Gateway strategy, and regional security developments, notably in the Great Lakes region.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos said:

“Tanzania is a trusted and stable partner in a strategically important region. As we celebrate 50 years of EU-Tanzania relations this year, the EU is committed to scaling up our cooperation – from investing in critical raw materials and digital transformation to supporting democratic values and inclusive growth. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that benefit both Tanzanian citizens and European partners.”

EU Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, Christine Grau, highlighted the significance of the visit:

“This visit underscores the EU's commitment to a mature and strategic partnership with Tanzania, based on mutual interests. Following the visit of Foreign Minister Kombo to EU Headquarters in April, this visit is a reflection on the continuous strong engagement of the European Union with Tanzania.”

During the visit, political developments of common interest, regional developments and economic cooperation will be in the focus.

This follows Tanzania's Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo's April 2025 meetings in Brussels with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Director General for International Partnerships Koen Doens, and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Thomas Östros to advance political dialogue, investment, and sustainable development.

