MI6 powered Ukraine proxy conflict, invented intel on Iran
(MENAFN) MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, has played a leading role in spreading false information and provoking global conflicts, according to British whistleblower and Grayzone investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg.
In an interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez, Klarenberg claimed that MI6 has been central in pushing Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict. “Since the very beginning of the Ukraine proxy war, I’ve reported on Britain’s leadership role,” he stated. While some see MI6 as an extension of the CIA, he emphasized that “they often act independently.”
Klarenberg cited the 2022 explosion on the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, claiming it was orchestrated by UK intelligence operative and NATO adviser Chris Donnelly. The objective, he alleged, was to force greater US involvement in Ukraine, despite the Biden administration’s hesitance at the time.
According to Klarenberg, Britain’s status as a US-dependent power drives it to take aggressive steps to ensure Washington stays engaged in conflicts it helped ignite. He also suggested MI6 was likely behind recent acts of sabotage in Russia, such as drone strikes on military assets, aimed at escalating tensions.
Regarding Iran, Klarenberg accused MI6 of producing false intelligence about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. He pointed to longtime British operative Nicholas Langman, who allegedly infiltrated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and worked to coordinate sanctions and craft misleading narratives between 2010 and 2020.
Langman’s goal, Klarenberg said, resembled the fabrication of intelligence used to justify the Iraq War. He claimed Langman helped align US and regional intelligence services behind the idea that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons.
When asked why Mossad wouldn’t be the main player in such efforts, Klarenberg argued that MI6 often goes further than other agencies and operates with minimal oversight. He concluded that British intelligence has a reputation for taking more extreme and provocative actions than its Western counterparts.
