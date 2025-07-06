Advisor In PM's Office Visits Lal Chowk, Meets Stakeholders Traders Elated
Kapoor gave a patient hearing to traders and assured them that all their issues will be looked into.
Traders after meeting the Advisor said that they are happy that an emissary from the PM's office reached them.“All our issues will directly reach the Prime Minister and its really important for us,” they said, as per news agency KNO.
Tarun Kapoor, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is known for his deep involvement in India's energy and infrastructure policies. This marks his second tenure as an advisor in the PMO, having first been appointed to the position in May 2022.
He currently handles matters related to the economy.Read Also Kashmir Traders Vow Support For Peaceful Amarnath Yatra Trade Loss Worries Soar for Jammu Merchants with Train to Kashmir
