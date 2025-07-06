Srinagar Records Hottest-Ever July Night

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar on Saturday night recorded its highest-ever minimum temperature for the month of July at 25.2°C, equalling a record that had stood unchallenged since July 21, 1988.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), this is only the second time in recorded history that the mercury has failed to drop below 25.2°C during the night in Srinagar in July.

The city also recently experienced its second-highest minimum temperature in modern records 24.8°C on July 29, 2024.

Notably, 2022, 2024, and now 2025 have all seen some of the warmest Julys on record in Srinagar, marking a clear shift in the region's climatic norms.

The scorching conditions continued into the day, with Srinagar hitting a sweltering 37.4°C, making it the third-highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the city during July. The highest remains 38.3°C, while the second-highest was 37.7°C, recorded on July 5, 1953-more than seven decades ago.

“The temperature of 37.4°C recorded yesterday is highly unusual for Srinagar in July and marks a significant departure from the city's typical summer climate,” said an official from the MeT Department.

“We are witnessing persistent heatwave conditions across the region, which is a cause for concern,” he said.

Meteorologists are attributing the unusual temperature patterns to broader climate changes, regional heatwave dynamics, and altered atmospheric circulations.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.