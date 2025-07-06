Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack Damages Port Infrastructure In Mykolaiv

2025-07-06 06:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stated that during the night of July 5-6, Mykolaiv came under a large-scale drone attack, with port infrastructure being the primary target. As a result, warehouses and elements of the electrical grid sustained damage.

In the Mykolaiv district, drones struck the Kobleve community. In the village of Rybakivka, 13 private houses were damaged, along with buildings at multiple recreational facilities, an Ukrposhta branch, and a local store.

Read also: Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 117 of 157 drones launched by Russia overnight

The attack also sparked fires in dry grass and a resort cafeteria, which were promptly extinguished.

Additionally, a power line was damaged, leaving 531 consumers without electricity.

No casualties were reported.

