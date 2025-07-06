Russian Drones Strike Military Enlistment Office In Kremenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ground Forces reported the attack via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on July 6, at approximately 09:35, the enemy launched an aerial drone strike on the city of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. The attack resulted in direct hits on the building of the Kremenchuk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, as well as a nearby residential building," the statement said.

Russians attack recruitment center in Poltava with drones, casualties reported

Preliminary reports indicate that no military personnel or staff of the military enlistment office were injured or killed. Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Information about casualties is being clarified.