Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Early on July 6, from 09:23 to 09:40, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with a group of Shahed 131/136 UAVs. As a result of the attack, two people were injured. A 31-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, and a 35-year-old man received medical assistance on the spot,” Kim stated.

According to him, ten residential buildings, an eating-out facility, and a bank were damaged.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway in the city.

Russian shelling kills two, injures 11 inregion

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, there were casualties following the Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv. Damage in the city has also been recorded.