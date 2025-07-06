Jordan Deploys Military Aircraft To Support Syria In Wildfire Containment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) has deployed two Royal Jordanian Air Force Black Hawk helicopters to assist in battling widespread wildfires in Syria, following Royal directives issued on Sunday.The fires were reportedly sparked by a combination of unexploded ordnance (UXO) from the war and an ongoing heatwave. They have spread rapidly through forests and agricultural lands, threatening residential areas and prompting an emergency response from Syrian authorities.The Jordanian helicopters, equipped with specialized crews and aerial firefighting systems including water buckets, were dispatched to support containment efforts and help prevent further damage. The move reflects Jordan's longstanding commitment to regional humanitarian support and crisis response.In a statement, the JAF emphasized that the deployment aligns with the Kingdom's values of solidarity and regional cooperation, particularly in times of environmental and humanitarian emergencies.The Syrian government expressed its appreciation to Jordan for the swift response, commending the Kingdom's leadership under His Majesty King Abdullah II and its consistent role in supporting neighboring countries during crises.The JAF has extensive expertise in aerial firefighting and emergency response, having conducted numerous similar missions both domestically and internationally. This intervention is part of a broader humanitarian mandate to assist friendly and neighboring nations in times of need.