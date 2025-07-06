Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Real Madrid Clinches Semifinal Spot

2025-07-06 05:43:22
(MENAFN) Real Madrid secured a place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a gripping quarterfinal encounter on Saturday.

The match took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the Spanish powerhouse asserted their dominance early in the game and maintained control through the first half.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute when Gonzalo Garcia netted a close-range volley, finishing a cross delivered by Arda Guler.

Just ten minutes later, Fran Garcia extended the lead, giving Real Madrid a comfortable two-goal advantage at the break.

Borussia Dortmund managed to reduce the deficit late in stoppage time, with Maximilian Beier scoring in the 90+3rd minute. However, Real Madrid quickly responded as Kylian Mbappe re-established the two-goal cushion only a minute later, with another assist from Guler.

Drama unfolded shortly afterward when Dean Huijsen, the Spanish defender for Real Madrid, was shown a red card following a foul inside the box in the 90+5th minute.

Borussia Dortmund capitalized on the resulting penalty, which Serhou Guirassy successfully converted, bringing the final score to 3-2.

With this triumph, Real Madrid now moves forward to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

