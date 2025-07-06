Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Army Says It Intercepted Missile Launched from Yemen

Israeli Army Says It Intercepted Missile Launched from Yemen


2025-07-06 05:42:34
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Sunday, following air raid sirens that were heard across several regions of the country.

An army statement confirmed the interception occurred at dawn, though it did not identify the specific locations targeted or report any resulting damage.

The Houthis, who have not issued a response to Israel's claims, have ramped up their missile and drone attacks on the country since March, when Israeli airstrikes resumed against Gaza after a fragile ceasefire collapsed.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also escalated their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza, where over 57,300 lives have been claimed due to the ongoing Israeli military operations.

MENAFN06072025000045017169ID1109764956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search