Israeli Army Says It Intercepted Missile Launched from Yemen
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Sunday, following air raid sirens that were heard across several regions of the country.
An army statement confirmed the interception occurred at dawn, though it did not identify the specific locations targeted or report any resulting damage.
The Houthis, who have not issued a response to Israel's claims, have ramped up their missile and drone attacks on the country since March, when Israeli airstrikes resumed against Gaza after a fragile ceasefire collapsed.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have also escalated their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza, where over 57,300 lives have been claimed due to the ongoing Israeli military operations.
