Israeli Army Reports Missile Interception from Yemen

2025-07-06 05:40:07
(MENAFN) The Israeli military stated it successfully intercepted a missile fired from Yemen in the early hours of Sunday.

This announcement followed the activation of air raid sirens in several regions throughout the country.

As detailed in a statement from the army, the missile interception occurred at dawn.

However, the report did not clarify the specific locations that were potentially under threat or mention whether the incident resulted in any destruction or casualties.

The Houthi group has yet to release an official response regarding the Israeli assertions.

In recent months, the Houthis have stepped up their missile and drone offensives against Israel, especially after Israeli forces resumed their assault on Gaza in March, bringing an end to a fragile two-month truce.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also been launching attacks on merchant vessels navigating the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.

These actions are intended to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where over 57,300 individuals have lost their lives amid the ongoing Israeli campaign, according to reports by news agencies.

