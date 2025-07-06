Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Release

2025-07-06 05:30:04
(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday, rallying for the return of hostages held in Gaza and calling for a "comprehensive deal" with Hamas.

According to media, the demonstrators demanded a "comprehensive and not selective deal" to ensure the release of all detainees, both living and deceased, from Gaza.

Family members of the hostages were among those leading the protest, chanting vehemently against any partial agreements that might only secure the release of a small number of captives. Several relatives also delivered impassioned speeches, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to expedite the negotiation of a full agreement without further delay.

The protest came on the heels of the Israeli government's announcement that it had greenlit sending a delegation to Doha, Qatar, to discuss a potential prisoner exchange with Palestinian factions, following a “positive” response from Hamas.

The official broadcasting authority conveyed optimism that mediators are making headway in narrowing the differences between the two sides, potentially setting the stage for an agreement.

Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington early Sunday for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to media.

As of now, Israeli authorities estimate that 50 hostages are being held, with 20 of them in Gaza. Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, enduring torture, starvation, and medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths, as reported by Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Despite global demands for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its aggressive military actions against Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 57,300 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the region.

