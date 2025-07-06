Trump successfully advances major spending bill

US President Donald Trump has successfully advanced his major spending bill through the House of Representatives, overcoming Republican resistance through public pressure and private lobbying. The bill passed narrowly in a 219–213 vote on Thursday, following a similarly close Senate approval earlier in the week.Nicknamed the “big, beautiful bill” by Trump, the legislation is a cornerstone of his second-term agenda. It includes extensions of tax cuts from his first presidency and significantly boosts funding for the military and border security. To help reduce the growing national deficit, the bill proposes steep cuts to social programs such as Medicaid and food assistance.The House vote came after an intense overnight session. Trump applied pressure via posts on Truth Social, lashing out at GOP lawmakers who resisted the bill: “What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY… RIDICULOUS!!!”The measure had faced delays due to objections from fiscal conservatives demanding more cuts, and moderate Republicans concerned about voter backlash. Trump reportedly made personal calls to key lawmakers to sway their votes. In the end, only one Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voted against the rule alongside Democrats.Speaker Mike Johnson, who worked closely with Trump on the bill, denied making any deals to secure votes, warning that concessions could lead to future legislative gridlock.The bill has sparked backlash from former Trump supporter Elon Musk, who criticized it for worsening the national debt. Musk, once head of the government’s efficiency task force, hinted at launching a third party and called the bill “insane.” Trump dismissed the criticism, suggesting Musk was upset over potential loss of federal subsidies and warned that his Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE,” might scrutinize Musk’s businesses.

