Biden says European presidents want him to return
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden claims that several European leaders have been privately encouraging him to return to international affairs, despite his retirement from public office. Speaking at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) conference in San Diego, the 82-year-old said he’s received multiple calls from foreign leaders urging him to get involved, though he declined to name them.
Biden said he has refrained from stepping back into the spotlight, acknowledging that “things are different now.” While no longer directly involved in NATO matters, he admitted he still offers advice and remains in contact with US lawmakers from both parties. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of Democrat and Republican colleagues calling me… wanting to talk and bounce things off of me,” Biden noted, attributing his continued engagement to a deep personal commitment to his past work.
The former president also voiced disappointment over the reversal of several of his administration’s policies under Donald Trump’s leadership, without mentioning Trump by name. He expressed concern about the rapid pace of change: “Many of the things I worked so damn hard [on]... are changing so rapidly.”
Currently, Biden is focused on completing a memoir about his presidency, working intensively on a 500-page book with a publisher. He dropped out of the 2024 presidential race amid mounting criticism over his age and a poor debate performance, officially endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost to Trump.
In 2025, Biden disclosed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but he continues to make public appearances and remains hopeful about his recovery.
