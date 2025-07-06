403
Russian air defense systems shoot down Ukrainian drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems shot down more than 100 drones launched from Ukraine between late Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the country’s Defense Ministry. Despite the interceptions, local authorities confirmed that several residential areas sustained damage from falling debris.
In an official statement issued on Saturday, the ministry detailed that 94 drones were destroyed overnight, primarily over the regions of Voronezh, Bryansk, Belgorod, Saratov, and Novgorod.
A subsequent update reported that an additional 12 drones were neutralized between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. These were mostly intercepted over Bryansk and Ryazan, with other incidents in Oryol and Novgorod.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that two drones were intercepted as they approached the city. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene where the debris had fallen.
Elsewhere, Chuvash Republic head Oleg Nikolaev stated that two drone impacts were recorded in the region, but no injuries occurred. One of the drones hit the roof of an idle electrotechnical facility, which had previously shut down following a strike in June. The second drone caused damage to a warehouse under construction.
In Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin reported that drone debris caused damage to homes in the cities of Engels and Saratov. Preliminary assessments indicated no casualties.
Voronezh Region Governor Alexandr Gusev announced that more than 25 drones were intercepted using air defense and electronic warfare systems. “There were no reports of casualties,” Gusev shared via Telegram. He added that debris in one municipality caused a power line to break—promptly repaired—and also damaged the roof of a house and a nearby garage.
Ukraine has carried out drone operations deep into Russian territory for several months, frequently targeting residential zones, vital infrastructure, and energy assets. Russian authorities have condemned the continued drone strikes as acts of “terrorism.”
On Friday, a separate Ukrainian drone attack resulted in the death of an elderly woman in the Rostov Region. Another strike damaged a power station in Sergiyev Posad, located northeast of the capital.
