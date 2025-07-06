Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey to assist Syria with Latakia’s fires

Turkey to assist Syria with Latakia’s fires


2025-07-06 04:47:20
(MENAFN) Syrian officials announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement with Türkiye to cooperate in tackling ongoing forest fires in the rural areas of Latakia, located in the country’s northwest.

Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed Al-Saleh shared on social media that he held discussions with Turkish Foreign Ministry representatives near the Yayladag Border Crossing to coordinate joint efforts in responding to the fires.

According to Al-Saleh, Türkiye has contributed two firefighting helicopters and 11 vehicles, including eight fire trucks, to support the fire containment mission.

He emphasized that this cross-border collaboration aims to “ensure readiness, exchange field information, and enhance rapid response to protect our people in the mountainous border areas.”

Meanwhile, firefighting and civil defense teams are actively working on the ground to prevent the flames from spreading further across Latakia, according to reports from Syria’s state news agency.

MENAFN06072025000045017281ID1109764879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search