403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey to assist Syria with Latakia’s fires
(MENAFN) Syrian officials announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement with Türkiye to cooperate in tackling ongoing forest fires in the rural areas of Latakia, located in the country’s northwest.
Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed Al-Saleh shared on social media that he held discussions with Turkish Foreign Ministry representatives near the Yayladag Border Crossing to coordinate joint efforts in responding to the fires.
According to Al-Saleh, Türkiye has contributed two firefighting helicopters and 11 vehicles, including eight fire trucks, to support the fire containment mission.
He emphasized that this cross-border collaboration aims to “ensure readiness, exchange field information, and enhance rapid response to protect our people in the mountainous border areas.”
Meanwhile, firefighting and civil defense teams are actively working on the ground to prevent the flames from spreading further across Latakia, according to reports from Syria’s state news agency.
Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed Al-Saleh shared on social media that he held discussions with Turkish Foreign Ministry representatives near the Yayladag Border Crossing to coordinate joint efforts in responding to the fires.
According to Al-Saleh, Türkiye has contributed two firefighting helicopters and 11 vehicles, including eight fire trucks, to support the fire containment mission.
He emphasized that this cross-border collaboration aims to “ensure readiness, exchange field information, and enhance rapid response to protect our people in the mountainous border areas.”
Meanwhile, firefighting and civil defense teams are actively working on the ground to prevent the flames from spreading further across Latakia, according to reports from Syria’s state news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment