Ukrainian Authorities Search Reznikov’s Residence
(MENAFN) Ukrainian anti-graft officials have reportedly conducted a search at the residence of former Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov, as relayed by multiple Ukrainian news outlets that cited informed sources.
Operatives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confiscated an “undeclared” mobile phone and various documents from Reznikov’s home, according to reports from news outlets.
The publications did not clarify whether Reznikov had been taken into custody or interrogated during the search.
As of now, NABU has not provided an official comment regarding the operation.
Individuals close to Reznikov acknowledged that a search had occurred but refuted claims that any possessions were taken.
The investigation is reportedly linked to a significant financial misconduct case from Reznikov’s tenure as defense minister.
In early April, NABU disclosed it was examining the misuse of over 733 million hryvnia (roughly USD17.6 million) allocated for military food supply contracts.
Additionally, the suspects are believed to have tried to divert another 788 million hryvnia (approximately USD18.9 million) as part of the same fraudulent plan.
