Dubai Summer Surprises Brings Another Weekend of Endless Fun and Incredible Savings for Families
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Following a show-stopping opening weekend, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is lighting up with even more value-packed surprises, brand-new citywide events, gourmet gastronomy offers, and all-round unforgettable experiences in its second week. Running until 31 August, this year’s DSS promises a summer well spent with thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore, anchored around three themed retail seasons, in addition to more than 7,500 Buy-One-Get-One offers, and unforgettable moments across Dubai.
Here are the summer’s most pocket-friendly events and experiences taking place in the second week of DSS…
Summer Holiday Offers
● Date: until 17 July
● Location: Citywide
● About: Summer Holiday Offers, the first dedicated retail season of DSS 2025, continues with 25 to 75 percent discounts across hundreds of participating brands citywide, alongside spend-and-win activations at Mercato Mall, Majid Al Futtaim malls, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall, loyalty-programme rewards from Tickit and AURA, as well as the DFRE signature Lucky Receipt promotion.
BRAND NEW THIS WEEK
Summer Restaurant Week
● Date: until 13 July
● Location: Over 65 restaurants citywide
● About: Dine around Dubai for less with exclusive two-course lunches for AED 95 and three-course dinners for AED 150 at more than 65 casual dining restaurants. Running for 10 days only, this DSS dining favourite returns to once again spotlight local gems and global cuisines, all with over 30 per cent in savings. Participating highlights include Taqueriah Freedah, Arabian Tea House, Harrumanis, Bistro des Arts, Khadak, Couqley, The Ninth Cut and more. Book now exclusively via OpenTable.
Beat The Heat DXB Concert Series
● Date: 5 July and 11-13 July
● Location: Dubai World Trade Centre
● About: The UAE’s coolest indoor concert series continues this weekend on 5 July and next weekend from 11 to 13 July. Sharmoofers, Aziz Maraka and Ghaliaa take to the stage on 5 July. Next weekend brings high-energy sets from Soulja, Montiyago and Moayad Al-Nefaie on 11 July, followed by a Khaleeji-pop evening from Bader Al Shuaibi, Abdulaziz Louis and Nasser Abbas on 12 July, and concluding with BigSam, Akhrass, and Lana Lubany on 13 July. Alongside live performances, the indoor festival promises immersive experiences and family-friendly fun for ages 10 and up, all under one roof and all in one ticket. Plus, 6 lucky winners will drive home with a Nissan of your choice for 2 whole months! Tickets are on sale now from AED 105.
The Candle
● Date: 5 & 6 July
● Location: Sima Performing Arts
● About: A moving one-man show written and directed by Ahmed Abdulla Rashed and performed by Abdulla Masoud. This internationally awarded play follows a writer haunted by memory and regret, battling solitude and lost love by the light of a single candle. Tickets are on sale now from AED 95.
Bikeera Saturday Al Qudra Community Ride
● Date: 5 July (weekly until August 30)
● Location: Al Qudra Cycling Track
● About: Join the Bikeera community for weekly 6 AM cycling sessions along the 86 KM Al Qudra track. Designed for endurance, connection and sunrise views, the desert ride is split into two pace groups, 37km/h and 34km/h, and open to cyclists of all levels. Registration is required.
#ActiveSummer Run 2025
● Date: 6 July
● Location: City Centre Mirdif
● About: Organised by RX Coffee with Dubai Sports Council and managed by Peloton Events, this indoor run promises a fun morning for everyone. Participants aged 13 years and above can choose 3 km or 5 km courses while children take on an 850 m sprint. All finishers receive a medal, certificate and refreshments, with cash prizes, gift vouchers and SHARE points for winners. Registration is now open starting from AED 47.25.
Elevate Runclub Interval Sessions
● Date: 9 July
● Location: ISD Dubai Sports City
● About: Train smart and smash that 5K personal best with a structured evening session led by endurance coach Akram Berkani. Open to all levels, the session runs from 8pm to 9:15pm and focuses on speed, form and technique. Registration is priced at AED 85 per person including track access and coaching.
Bel Remaitha Summer Camp
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Nad Al Hamar
● About: Keep little ones active and entertained all summer long with engaging camps across the city. From sports and swimming to creative workshops and team games, DSS summer camps offer fun-filled schedules for every age and interest. Highlights this week include Bel Remaitha Summer Camp, running daily with taekwondo, football, swimming, basketball, water games and more for kids aged 4 to 13. Morning and evening sessions available, with prices starting from AED 100 per day.
RETURNING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES
DSS Entertainer
● Date: Valid for three months from purchase
● Location: Available citywide
● About: Unlock over 7,500 BOGO offers across hotels, dining, attractions, fitness and beauty for AED 195, perfect for families and visitors looking to maximise their DSS savings from day one. Valid for three months from the date of activation, residents and visitors can enjoy exclusive savings throughout the summer and beyond.
Modesh & Dana Appearances
● Date: Every weekend until 31 August
● Location: Various malls across Dubai
● About: Meet Dubai’s favourite mascots for surprise giveaways, photo ops and family-friendly fun with appearances at leading citywide malls. This weekend, youngsters can catch Modesh and Dana at Mirdif City Centre and Nakheel Mall on Saturday, 5 July; and Deira City Centre and Souq Hatta on Sunday, 6 July.
Hotel Offers
● Date: Until 31 August
● Location: Various hotels and resorts across Dubai
● About: Enjoy unbeatable summer value with exclusive DSS hotel deals across Dubai. Families can take advantage of exclusive promotions at selected hotels, including JA Hatta Fort Hotel and Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, where up to two children can stay, dine and play free of charge. UAE and GCC residents can unlock up to 30 per cent off on staycation packages, with perks like complimentary breakfast, dining discounts and resort credit at top properties including Park Hyatt Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai, Anantara Downtown and more.
Spa Offers
● Date: Until 31 August
● Location: Various locations citywide
● About: Some of Dubai’s most luxurious spas are offering exclusive summer deals for residents and visitors, designed to relax, recharge, and refresh - whether choosing from soothing massages and revitalising facials or full-day wellness packages. Participating destinations include The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Kempinski Central Avenue, Swissôtel Spa & Sport at Swissôtel Al Ghurair, among many others. Whether for a solo escape or a pampering day out with friends, these limited-time spa offers make it the perfect season to unwind in style.
Attraction Offers
● Date: Until 31 August
● Location: Various attractions citywide
● About: Make the most of summer with unbeatable deals at top attractions across the city.
Children can enjoy complimentary entry at leading destinations including AYA Universe, The Green Planet, Madame Tussauds, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Motiongate Dubai, Neon Galaxy and Dubai Crocodile Park. From indoor adventures to outdoor thrills, DSS 2025 brings families unforgettable experiences with unbeatable value.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
