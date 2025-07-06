403
Exceptional Retail Offers And Exclusive Discounts Continue Citywide For The Second Week Of DSS
(MENAFN- House of Comms) The 28th and most value-packed edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is in full swing, promising a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of incredible shopping experiences, unbeatable retail offers, rewarding promotions, and exciting prizes until 31 August.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the first wave of Summer Holiday Offers is running until 17 July with exclusive deals across more than 800 brands and 3,000 outlets, along with thrilling chances to win mega prizes like luxury cars, cash prizes, sparkling gold, and more through citywide grand raffles.
Here are the top retail offers and promotions to watch out for this week…
Summer Holiday Offers
● Date: until 17 July
● Location: Citywide
● About: Summer Holiday Offers, the first dedicated retail season of DSS 2025, is in full swing with 25 to 75 percent discounts across hundreds of participating brands citywide, alongside spend-and-win activations at Mercato Mall, Majid Al Futtaim malls, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall, loyalty-programme rewards from Tickit and AURA, as well as the DFRE signature Lucky Receipt promotion.
Lucky Receipt
● Date: until 17 July
● Location: Participating Retailers Citywide
● About: Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at any of the 10 participating brands stand a chance to win one of 10 exciting prizes awarded daily. A total of 210 prizes will be given away throughout the campaign, including premium electronics, luxury watches, and exquisite jewellery. Participating retailers include Odora, Jawhara, EMAX, Chattels & More, Eros, Sharaf DG, Early Learning Centre (ELC), Flormar, Ecity, and The White Company.
DSS Aura Millionaire
● Date: until 17 July
● Location: AURA participating brands citywide
● About: Unlock big winnings with Alshaya’s loyalty programme, Aura, as part of the exclusive Summer Holiday Offers with DSS. Running until 17 July, simply scan the Aura app with every purchase or dining experience at participating brands for the chance to win 1 million points, worth a massive AED20,000. With over 70+ international brands to explore - including H&M, Bath & Body Works, American Eagle, Foot Locker, Mothercare, Boots, Next, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's, P. F. Chang's, and many more - the possibilities are endless.
Jurassic Café by VOX Cinemas at Mall of The Emirates
● Date: until 23 July
● Location: Mall of the Emirates
● About: Embark on a prehistoric journey reminiscent of the iconic Jurassic Park gates, combining specially designed themed stations with hands-on interactive elements to create a memorable adventure for all ages. This exclusive activation also offers a dino-culinary experience with a bespoke menu to fit the Jurassic theme.
Slide Into Summer Surprises
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah
● About: Shoppers at Mercato Mall and neighbouring Town Centre Jumeirah have the chance to dive into daily circus acts, giant slide thrills and weekly raffle draws for the whole family. Every AED200 spent earns an entry into an exclusive Dubai Summer Surprises weekly raffle draw with each weekly winner taking home AED10,000 in cash. Each shopper who scans their receipts on the PrivilegePLUS app is also entered into the grand prize draw to drive off with the all-new Jetour T1 SUV.
DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Dubai Outlet Mall
● About: Shoppers who spend AED200 or more at any store at Outlet Mall stand a chance to win a brand new SOUEAST SO6 car.
The Messi Experience
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall
● About: Football fans can immerse themselves in Lionel Messi’s world with interactive games, photo ops, skill-challenge zones and exclusive merchandise.
Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles
● Date: until 30 August
● Location: Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets
● About: Dubai Jewellery Group brings the finest jewellery offers and golden winning opportunities this DSS. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on a stunning selection of diamond and pearl pieces, up to 50 per cent off on making charges for select gold jewellery, zero deduction on old gold exchange, and complimentary gifts with select purchases. Adding to the excitement, 30 customers have the chance to win 12-gram gold bars, with three lucky winners announced every week through raffles.
DSMG DSS Campaign
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: DSMG participating outlets
● About: Shoppers who spend AED 200 at any participating mall will receive a digital raffle coupon, giving them the chance to enter an exciting draw to win one of nine brand-new Nissan Magnite cars. With nine lucky winners in total, this thrilling promotion offers every shopper a shot at driving away in style this Dubai Summer Surprises.
Interiors Warehouse Sale
● Date: until 5 July
● Location: Dubai World Trade Centre
● About: This limited-time warehouse sale offers an extensive selection of premium furniture and home accessories. From sofas and beds to dining sets and décor, the collection spans both classic and contemporary styles. Shoppers can browse pieces from some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including Mariner, Lexington, Giorgio Collection, Alf Italia, FrancoFerri, Nicoletti, Bernhardt, Uttermost, Decor-Rest, Fama, Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, ART Furniture, and Scappini.
SHARE Millionaire
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Majid Al Futtaim Malls
● About: DSS 2025 is getting shoppers summer ready with 4 million SHARE points up for grabs until 31 August, with spends of AED300 or more. Scanning receipts into the SHARE app helps 4 lucky winners take home 1 million SHARE points each, the equivalent of an incredible AED100,000 which they can spend across 16 shopping malls and over 2,000 stores across the UAE.
Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and participating BLUE retailers
● About: Shop at Dubai Festival City Mall until 31 August to win a brand new 'Polestar 4 LRSM'. Spend AED300 or more to enter the exclusive raffle draw. Plus, lucky shoppers will also win instant prizes every week.
Win With Tickit Rewards App
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Participating brands citywide
● About: Earn points across a wide range of categories at popular lifestyle destinations for a chance to become 1 of 5 lucky winners to take home AED10,000 each in Tickit points.
Summer at City Walk
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: City Walk
● About: City Walk is set to become a vibrant hub of excitement during DSS - from exclusive Coffee Raves, to live entertainment and basketball activations for shoppers spending AED 100 or more. Enjoy special summer dine-out deals with talabat, explore retail offers across leading stores, and enjoy ongoing Business Lunch promotions that promise to make any midday break even better.
Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: The Beach, JBR
● About: Discover an extraordinary summer experience at The Beach, JBR. Enjoy exclusive in-app dine-in deals with talabat at over 20 F&B outlets, and spend AED 250 or more at any Pavilion restaurant to enter a weekly draw to win an elevated meal experience worth AED 2,500. Shoppers also stand a chance to win AED 50,000 across five draws as part of the Tickit summer promotion.
Visa Jewellery Program for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025
● Date: until 30 August
● Location: Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets
● About: Dubai Jewellery Group is teaming up with Visa to launch an exclusive DSS campaign for Visa Debit and Credit cardholders. Among the highlights are instant cashback on diamond and pearl jewellery purchases and a thrilling raffle to win a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers, with 50 winners each receiving a voucher worth AED 3,500.
Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Dubai Festival Plaza
● About: Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more stand the chance to win one of six brand-new SUVs or be among 20 lucky winners of AED 5,000 cash prizes.
The Ripe Market, Indoor Summer Markets
● Date: 27 June onwards, every weekend
● Location: Town Centre Jumeirah, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, and Times Square Center.
● About: The Ripe Market is moving indoors for the summer months. Escape the heat and enjoy guilt-free shopping every weekend in a range of locations across Dubai including Town Centre Jumeirah, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, and Times Square Center. Over 100 SME businesses take part each week, including farmers, food pop-ups, activities, workshops and more.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
