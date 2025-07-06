403
Unmissable Staycations, Attractions, and Family Offers Promise A Summer Well Spent For All This DSS
(MENAFN- House of Comms) As part of its most value-packed edition yet, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is helping residents and visitors plan the perfect summer getaway in the city with thousands of exclusive offers across hotels, resorts, entertainment destinations, summer camps, and family-favourite attractions. Running until 31 August, this season’s line-up includes deals for every age and interest, from Kids Go Free offers and summer camps to luxury staycations and exciting resident-only perks.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the DSS 2025 offers span every corner of the city, helping guests enjoy maximum value with unbeatable packages, free extras, and fun-filled savings at every turn.
DSS ENTERTAINER
One of the summer’s most popular value products, the DSS ENTERTAINER returns for 2025 with over 7,500 Buy One Get One Free offers across premium and casual dining, brunches, attractions, hotels, spas, salons, fitness, and more. Customers receive three months of unlimited access from the date of purchase, valid seven days a week. Available throughout DSS, the special edition gives residents and visitors ample time to explore everything on offer. Top venues confirmed for 2025 include Wild Wadi, MOTIONGATE Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Shake Shack, STK, Asia Asia, Real Madrid World, Le Pain Quotidien, Café Bateel, and many more across Dubai.
FAMILY OFFERS
Dubai is the ultimate summer playground for families, and this year’s DSS is packed with exciting experiences and incredible value across the city’s top hotels and attractions. Families can make lasting memories with special summer offers at resorts like JA Hatta Fort Hotel and Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, where stays come with a host of family-friendly perks. Whether it’s complimentary dining for kids, entertainment, or great value packages, participating hotels are making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a well-earned break together. Across the city, many of Dubai’s most popular attractions are also offering special summer access and seasonal savings. From immersive indoor adventures to unforgettable animal encounters, venues such as AYA Universe, The Green Planet, Madame Tussauds, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Motiongate Dubai, Neon Galaxy, and Dubai Crocodile Park are rolling out summer-only offers designed to keep kids entertained and parents happy.
RESIDENT OFFERS
Residents of the UAE and GCC can enjoy exceptional value across some of Dubai’s top hotels and resorts, with exclusive discounted staycation packages that include up to 30 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast, dining deals, and resort credit. Participating properties include The First Collection Business Bay, Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Paramount Hotel Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay, Park Hyatt Dubai, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Banyan Tree Dubai, Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, ME Dubai by Melia, NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Studio M Arabian Plaza, Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay, Dukes The Palm, Millennium Place Marina, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Pullman JLT, and Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.
New additions this year include the Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery offering wellness-themed escapes, and Terra Solis Dubai delivering a desert-chic staycation with entertainment and poolside lounging. The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis invites residents to take in aerial views with a tethered balloon ride, while Address Sky View, Vida Emirates Hills, and Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort have introduced compelling value-packed packages.
SUMMER CAMPS
For families staying in town, this year’s DSS calendar also includes a range of enriching summer camps to keep young minds and bodies engaged. Children can get creative at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, dive into interactive learning at the Etihad Museum and Children’s City, explore traditional Emirati crafts at Al Shindagha Museum, or burn off energy with sports and play at Bel Remaitha Club. With options that range from art and science to culture, history and fitness, these camps offer flexible timings and budget-friendly access, making it easier than ever to keep little ones inspired and entertained during the school holidays.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
