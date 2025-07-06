403
Taneira expands its presence in Delhi NCR with its newest store
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Taneira, a Tata product, continues to expand its footprint in Delhi NCR with the launch of its newest store located at Elan Mall. Spanning 1,242 sq. ft., the store was inaugurated by Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Retail Head, Taneira and Ms. Shalini Gupta, RBH (North), Titan Company Ltd. and stands as a haven for saree connoisseurs in the city.
The new Taneira store honors the rich textile heritage, carefully preserved by master artisans throughout the ages. Customers can browse an impressive selection of handcrafted sarees like pure Silk, Cotton Ikat, Kota Doria, Banarasis, Tussar, Jamdanis, revitalized Chanderis and Maheshwaris, Kanjivaram, South Silks, Sambalpuri, and Vegan collections —all thoughtfully brought together under one roof to cater to Delhi NCR's discerning clientele.
Taneira is dedicated to upholding the authenticity and quality of its products, offering Zari Certification as a testament to its commitment to genuine craftsmanship. The store seamlessly merges traditional and contemporary styles, offering a curated selection of handcrafted sarees, blouses, ready-to-wear outfits, kurtas and unstitched kurta sets, inner skirts and trousers, all crafted from pure and natural fabrics.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Retail Head, Taneira, said, “We’re delighted to bring the Taneira experience to Gurgaon, a region that beautifully blends modern aspirations with deep-rooted traditions. At Taneira, our mission is to celebrate and preserve India’s rich craft heritage while making it accessible to every woman. This store is a tribute to the country’s diverse textile legacy, a space that truly brings the essence of ‘India under one roof.’
To mark the grand launch, Taneira is offering complimentary gold coin offer on a minimum purchase of INR 20,000 from 2nd to 6th July 2025, inviting customers to experience the artistry and richness of India’s textile heritage with a special token of celebration.
