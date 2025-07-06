403
UNRWA demands fuel shipment to Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, urgently called for immediate fuel deliveries to Gaza ahead of a likely shutdown of critical services caused by fuel shortages amid Israel’s ongoing blockade. Without fuel, essential services such as hospital generators, ambulances, bakeries, and water pumps risk complete shutdown, which UNRWA warns would amount to collective punishment.
Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed that power generators are close to failing, severely worsening the collapse of the healthcare system. Dialysis services at Al-Shifa Hospital have already halted due to fuel scarcity. Since March 2, Israel has kept crossings closed to food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s 2.4 million people and pushing the region toward famine.
Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s military operations have killed over 57,200 Palestinians marking its fifth war, mostly civilians, since October 2023. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged war crimes, and Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
