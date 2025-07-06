Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Approves USD12 Billion in Defense Purchases

India Approves USD12 Billion in Defense Purchases


2025-07-06 04:05:40
(MENAFN) New Delhi has sanctioned military procurements worth USD12 billion, placing significant emphasis on acquiring from local manufacturers, according to an announcement by the Indian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

These investments aim to bolster the strength of India’s military forces by offering enhanced mobility, efficient air defense solutions, better logistics systems, and a general increase in combat readiness, the ministry stated.

The decision, made by India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), encompasses a range of equipment including armoured recovery vehicles, a modern electronic warfare platform, a centralized inventory management solution, and surface-to-air missiles.

In addition, the Defense Ministry revealed that the Indian Navy has received authorization to purchase moored mines, mine countermeasure ships, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels.

“The procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels,” the ministry remarked.

These approvals align with the Indian government's broader strategy to strengthen its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.

Despite being one of the globe’s largest arms importers, India has traditionally leaned heavily on Russia for both hardware and defense technologies.

MENAFN06072025000045017167ID1109764807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search