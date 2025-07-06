403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Approves USD12 Billion in Defense Purchases
(MENAFN) New Delhi has sanctioned military procurements worth USD12 billion, placing significant emphasis on acquiring from local manufacturers, according to an announcement by the Indian Defense Ministry on Thursday.
These investments aim to bolster the strength of India’s military forces by offering enhanced mobility, efficient air defense solutions, better logistics systems, and a general increase in combat readiness, the ministry stated.
The decision, made by India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), encompasses a range of equipment including armoured recovery vehicles, a modern electronic warfare platform, a centralized inventory management solution, and surface-to-air missiles.
In addition, the Defense Ministry revealed that the Indian Navy has received authorization to purchase moored mines, mine countermeasure ships, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels.
“The procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels,” the ministry remarked.
These approvals align with the Indian government's broader strategy to strengthen its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.
Despite being one of the globe’s largest arms importers, India has traditionally leaned heavily on Russia for both hardware and defense technologies.
These investments aim to bolster the strength of India’s military forces by offering enhanced mobility, efficient air defense solutions, better logistics systems, and a general increase in combat readiness, the ministry stated.
The decision, made by India’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), encompasses a range of equipment including armoured recovery vehicles, a modern electronic warfare platform, a centralized inventory management solution, and surface-to-air missiles.
In addition, the Defense Ministry revealed that the Indian Navy has received authorization to purchase moored mines, mine countermeasure ships, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels.
“The procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the naval and merchant vessels,” the ministry remarked.
These approvals align with the Indian government's broader strategy to strengthen its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.
Despite being one of the globe’s largest arms importers, India has traditionally leaned heavily on Russia for both hardware and defense technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment