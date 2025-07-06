403
Death Toll Rises To 43 In Texas Floods
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from flash floods that struck Kerr County, Texas, has risen to 43, including 15 children, as rescue teams continue their search for missing persons.
Local officials said more than 850 people were rescued after a sudden storm dumped more than 30cm of rain on the Guadalupe River, about 137 km northwest of San Antonio.
The search is currently focused on 23 missing girls who were at summer camps near the riverbank when flash floods swept through.
The National Weather Service reported that the risk of flash flooding has receded in parts of Kerr County, Texas, following heavy thunderstorms that hit the area on Friday.
The National Weather Service had previously declared a state of emergency after the Guadalupe River rose eight meters in just 45 minutes, causing flash floods that swept through summer camps and some residential areas.
