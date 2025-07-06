Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky states US agreed to increase collaborate on drone technology

2025-07-06 03:50:52
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Saturday that Ukraine and the United States have agreed to substantially increase their collaboration on drone technology. Zelenskyy highlighted that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry recently signed a deal with one of the top American companies, which will supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of drones this year under special conditions, with even larger deliveries expected next year.

He emphasized that interceptor drones are a key focus of the agreement, reflecting Ukraine’s urgent defense priorities.

Speaking about his recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy described it as “probably the best conversation we’ve had so far, extremely fruitful,” and noted that air defense was also a major topic of discussion.

