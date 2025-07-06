Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump assaults ‘communist lunatic’ New York mayoral nominee

Trump assaults ‘communist lunatic’ New York mayoral nominee


2025-07-06 03:45:47
(MENAFN)
President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “communist lunatic” and accusing him of attempting to ruin the city. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump vowed to step in and "save" New York, promising to restore it to greatness.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and self-identified democratic socialist, recently defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary with 56% of the vote. His campaign platform includes progressive proposals such as free public transit, rent freezes, universal childcare, and publicly owned grocery stores.

The president’s criticism was sparked by Mamdani’s pledge to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from operating in New York City, stating he would not allow federal agents to deport community members. Speaking from a detention center in Florida earlier this week, Trump warned that he would have Mamdani arrested if he obstructs ICE operations.

“We don’t need a communist running a major city,” Trump said, adding that he would be closely monitoring Mamdani, even questioning the candidate’s immigration status. Mamdani, originally from Uganda, moved to the U.S. as a child and became a naturalized citizen in 2018.

In response, Mamdani accused Trump of trying to intimidate political opponents. “He threatened me with arrest and deportation not because I broke any law, but because I refuse to let ICE terrorize our city,” Mamdani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

MENAFN06072025000045015687ID1109764764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search