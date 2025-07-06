Trump assaults ‘communist lunatic’ New York mayoral nominee

President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “communist lunatic” and accusing him of attempting to ruin the city. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump vowed to step in and "save" New York, promising to restore it to greatness.Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and self-identified democratic socialist, recently defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary with 56% of the vote. His campaign platform includes progressive proposals such as free public transit, rent freezes, universal childcare, and publicly owned grocery stores.The president’s criticism was sparked by Mamdani’s pledge to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from operating in New York City, stating he would not allow federal agents to deport community members. Speaking from a detention center in Florida earlier this week, Trump warned that he would have Mamdani arrested if he obstructs ICE operations.“We don’t need a communist running a major city,” Trump said, adding that he would be closely monitoring Mamdani, even questioning the candidate’s immigration status. Mamdani, originally from Uganda, moved to the U.S. as a child and became a naturalized citizen in 2018.In response, Mamdani accused Trump of trying to intimidate political opponents. “He threatened me with arrest and deportation not because I broke any law, but because I refuse to let ICE terrorize our city,” Mamdani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

