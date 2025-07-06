403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tucker Carlson Plans Interviewing Iran’s President
(MENAFN) Conservative U.S. commentator Tucker Carlson has revealed plans to broadcast an interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, asserting that Americans should be allowed to hear firsthand from the head of a nation their military has recently confronted.
This announcement follows a recent 12-day conflict involving Israel and Iran, as well as American airstrikes that reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear sites.
In a brief video shared on platform X, Carlson disclosed that the discussion, which was carried out remotely using a translator, would be made public “in a day or two.”
He acknowledged likely backlash, but justified his decision by stating: “Why did we do it anyway? Well, we did it because we were just at war with Iran 10 days ago and maybe again.”
Carlson emphasized the public’s “constitutional right and the God-given right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them,” insisting that this includes hearing perspectives from foreign adversaries.
He pointed out that although Pezeshkian’s claims may not always be credible, “the point is you should be able to decide for yourself whether you believe it or not.”
Addressing the nature of the interview, the former Fox News anchor explained that he avoided topics likely to be dodged—like whether U.S. strikes hindered Iran’s nuclear efforts.
“There’s no chance he’s going to answer that question. Honestly, I didn’t bother to ask it,” Carlson admitted. Instead, he turned to broader strategic issues, such as whether Iran is aiming for conflict with either the United States or Israel.
This announcement follows a recent 12-day conflict involving Israel and Iran, as well as American airstrikes that reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear sites.
In a brief video shared on platform X, Carlson disclosed that the discussion, which was carried out remotely using a translator, would be made public “in a day or two.”
He acknowledged likely backlash, but justified his decision by stating: “Why did we do it anyway? Well, we did it because we were just at war with Iran 10 days ago and maybe again.”
Carlson emphasized the public’s “constitutional right and the God-given right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them,” insisting that this includes hearing perspectives from foreign adversaries.
He pointed out that although Pezeshkian’s claims may not always be credible, “the point is you should be able to decide for yourself whether you believe it or not.”
Addressing the nature of the interview, the former Fox News anchor explained that he avoided topics likely to be dodged—like whether U.S. strikes hindered Iran’s nuclear efforts.
“There’s no chance he’s going to answer that question. Honestly, I didn’t bother to ask it,” Carlson admitted. Instead, he turned to broader strategic issues, such as whether Iran is aiming for conflict with either the United States or Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment