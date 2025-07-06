Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Central Texas Flash Floods Leave 51 Dead, Dozens Missing

Central Texas Flash Floods Leave 51 Dead, Dozens Missing


2025-07-06 03:07:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 51 people, including 15 children, have been confirmed dead after catastrophic flash floods swept through central Texas, authorities reported on Saturday. Emergency crews are still scouring the wreckage for dozens of missing individuals, including campers, tourists, and local residents.

The disaster has left a trail of devastation across the region, with rescuers navigating a chaotic scene of shattered trees, upturned vehicles, and debris-clogged floodplains. Among the missing are 27 girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, where the majority of fatalities occurred.

Officials say the river surged by 26 feet (8 metres) in under an hour early Friday morning, submerging homes and sweeping away vehicles as floodwaters tore through the area. While 43 deaths have been reported in Kerr County alone, at least eight more fatalities were recorded in neighbouring counties.

Efforts to locate survivors have continued non-stop, with teams deploying helicopters, boats, and drones to reach stranded victims and access isolated camps cut off by destroyed infrastructure. As of Saturday, torrential rains were still pounding the region outside San Antonio, prompting further flash flood warnings.

Authorities have yet to provide a full accounting of the missing, especially from Camp Mystic, as the search continues under difficult and dangerous conditions.

MENAFN06072025000195011045ID1109764696

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search