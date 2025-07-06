403
Army Intercepts Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt Near Western Border
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone successfully intercepted a drone attempting to smuggle narcotics across the country's western border early Sunday morning, according to a statement by the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army.
A military source said border guard units, operating in coordination with military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected the drone as it entered Jordanian airspace.
Forces responded by applying the rules of engagement, bringing down the drone inside Jordanian territory. The seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation.
The source emphasized that the Jordanian Armed Forces remain fully committed to countering smuggling operations, particularly those involving narcotics, and will continue to employ all available resources and capabilities to safeguard national security and protect citizens from the dangers posed by drug trafficking.
