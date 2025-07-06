6Th International Primary Health Care Conference To Be Held In November
Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced that it will host the 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC) - Qatar 2025, taking place from November 27-29, 2025, under the patronage of HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud.
This year's conference will be held under the theme:“Inspiring Tomorrow: The Power of Collaboration in Primary Health Care.”
The event will bring together around 1,000 participants, including distinguished speakers, healthcare professionals, influential policymakers, leading researchers, academics, students, and stakeholders from the Gulf region, the Arab world, and across the globe.
Recognized as one of the most prestigious medical gatherings in the Middle East, IPHCC is expected to feature high-level participation and a wide range of discussions and presentations on key topics led by experts and specialists from various countries, alongside prominent speakers from Qatar.
The conference aims to foster an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge in the field of primary health care.
Managing Director of PHCC and Chair of Conference Organizing Committee Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik said:“We are pleased to host the 6th IPHCC in Qatar, which will bring together a diverse group of experts to collaborate, share knowledge, ideas, and visions that inspire development and innovation in the field of primary health care.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment