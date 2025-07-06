6Th International Primary Health Care Conference To Be Held In November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced that it will host the 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC) - Qatar 2025, taking place from November 27-29, 2025, under the patronage of HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud.

This year's conference will be held under the theme:“Inspiring Tomorrow: The Power of Collaboration in Primary Health Care.”

The event will bring together around 1,000 participants, including distinguished speakers, healthcare professionals, influential policymakers, leading researchers, academics, students, and stakeholders from the Gulf region, the Arab world, and across the globe.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious medical gatherings in the Middle East, IPHCC is expected to feature high-level participation and a wide range of discussions and presentations on key topics led by experts and specialists from various countries, alongside prominent speakers from Qatar.

The conference aims to foster an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge in the field of primary health care.

Managing Director of PHCC and Chair of Conference Organizing Committee Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik said:“We are pleased to host the 6th IPHCC in Qatar, which will bring together a diverse group of experts to collaborate, share knowledge, ideas, and visions that inspire development and innovation in the field of primary health care.”