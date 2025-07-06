Travel Guide: 7 Hill Stations Perfect For Monsoon Trips Across The World

Monsoons may not be the best time to go out, but for those who are misty mountain lovers, green hilly terrain fanatics, and cloud-whispering enthusiasts, monsoon is the ideal time to escape to a lovely hill station. Across the world, there are hilltop hideaways that come to life in the rainy season-offering cooler temperatures, lesser crowds, and breathtaking beauty. Presenting seven hill stations perfect for your monsoon getaway.

7 hill stations perfect for monsoon trips across the world:

1. Munnar, India

Tucked deep in Kerala's Western Ghats, Munnar is a rainbow-colored haven during the rains. The emerald rolling tea estates, mist-shrouded mountains, and full-fledged waterfalls create a fantasy landscape. Explore the Attukal Waterfalls, trek up Eravikulam National Park, and sip piping hot filter coffee in the rain.

2. Ella, Sri Lanka

The famous for its dramatic landscape and laid-back atmosphere, Ella becomes even more captivating during the monsoon. The green forests surrounding Ella Rock and Nine Arch Bridge appear otherworldly in the mist. Tea plantations, secret waterfalls, and train rides over damp hillside complete the picture.

3. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Cameron Highlands is a cool retreat from the steamy lowlands of Malaysia. Emerald-green hills are at their greenest during the rainy season. Experience strawberry farms, drink tea freshly brewed in colonial-style cafes, and hike through misty, moss-covered forests.

4. Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka

Known as "Little England," Nuwara Eliya is a hill station famous for its cool weather, colonial building, and tea estates. The rains feed the Hakgala Botanical Garden and Gregory Lake, making it a great romantic monsoon holiday spot.

5. Baguio, Philippines

Known as the "Summer Capital of the Philippines," Baguio is also a wonderful monsoon getaway. Located in the Cordillera Mountains, it has pine-dotted hills, foggy mornings, and invigorating rain showers. Visit local markets, heritage parks, and warm cafés up above the clouds.

6. Darjeeling, India

Underneath monsoon showers gushing through its tea gardens and Eastern Himalayas veiled in a mist, Darjeeling is beset with unprecedented beauty. Take the vintage toy train across rain-drenched hills and see visions of Kanchenjunga peering out of clouds on a lucky day.

7. Grindelwald, Switzerland

Monsoon in the Swiss Alps? Yes. Switzerland does not technically have a monsoon, but the summer wet months make Grindelwald an alpine green wonderland. The Eiger and the surrounding mountains are frequently veiled by mist, creating hikes and postcard-perfect vistas from another realm.

Monsoon travel is for the relaxed, spiritual visitor who doesn't mind a sprinkle along the way. Such hill stations with their verdant landscapes and balmy climate are the ideal spot to sit back, think, romance, or simply take a hot coffee in the midst of scenery. Take an umbrella-and a sense of awe.