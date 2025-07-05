UAE Airlifts Man Facing Medical Emergency From Saudi Arabia
A resident of the UAE has been successfully airlifted from Saudi Arabia for emergency medical care.
The air ambulance mission was carried out by the UAE's National Research and Rescue Centre at the National Guard in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also thanked Saudi authorities for their support in the evacuation of the patient.
The man in his 40s had experienced a sudden health problem and required immediate attention, said the NRRC. He was brought from a Riyadh hospital to the Central Hospital in the UAE for treatment.
