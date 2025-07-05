UAE Unveils First Global Framework For Hybrid Air Operations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A landmark regulation issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority introduces the world's first official framework enabling electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft and conventional helicopters to operate interchangeably using the same infrastructure. This innovation positions the nation at the forefront of the global Advanced Air Mobility revolution, merging cutting-edge technology with established aviation systems.

At the heart of this framework lies the decision to permit eVTOLs, commonly known as flying taxis, to utilise existing helipads across the UAE's urban clusters. More than 70 such landing sites now fall under the new regulation, dramatically reducing the need for fresh infrastructure and greatly accelerating deployment timelines. The unified use of helipads also promises lower capital expenditure and simpler implementation for operators seeking entry into the nascent aerial market.

GCAA Director‐General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi explained that the framework not only accommodates emerging technologies but“redefines how aviation evolves,” reinforcing the UAE's commitment to innovation and ecosystem readiness. His remarks underscore a broader government directive aimed at embedding agile, efficient, and non-bureaucratic solutions across strategic industries.

The framework's architecture builds on CAR AGA PART VFI, a comprehensive regulatory tool establishing unified design and operational standards for vertiports, heliports, and helidecks. It includes protocols for eVTOL charging infrastructure, visual navigational systems, and emergency response measures such as rescue and fire‐fighting capabilities. Critical roles in operations-ranging from flight‐line officers to fire response teams-have also been codified with clear competency benchmarks and accountability pathways.

The GCAA's hybrid regulation emerges from collaborative efforts with global AAM stakeholders, aimed at aligning with the UAE's long‐term strategy for a sustainable, intelligent transport network. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director‐General for Aviation Safety Affairs, emphasised that the regulation enhances regulatory flexibility without compromising safety standards-a principle central to the authority's mandate.

This policy shift dovetails with technological advances already underway in major emirates. Abu Dhabi recently conducted a test flight of an autonomous eVTOL taxi from the Cruise Terminal helipad, flying over the city marina-an example of utilisation within the shared‐infrastructure model. Dubai followed with its first Joby Aviation eVTOL flight at the Jetman test facility near Margham, as part of preparations for a commercial launch slated for early 2026.

Joby's aircraft, which seats five and reaches cruising speeds of up to 200 mph with a range of approximately 150 miles, has received a six‐year exclusive operating pact from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. This pact includes use of multiple vertiports-such as Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah-and forms part of wider FAA certification steps in the United States.

Dubai RTA Director‐General Mattar Al Tayer highlighted the potential benefits to city travel, pointing out that routes like Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah could be slashed to a 12‐minute journey versus 45 minutes by road. The shared helipad concept under the new framework leverages this advantage, enabling swift service roll‐out via existing infrastructure.

Challenges remain, particularly concerning integration with current air traffic management systems, nocturnal flight regulations, noise standards, and the electrification of landing facilities. The GCAA's PART VFI addresses these by establishing emergency planning protocols, licensing pathways for Primary Accountable Organisations to manage landing zones, and registering infrastructure compliance.

Global authorities, including the FAA and EASA, are expected to monitor the UAE's deployment closely, as the country acts as a de facto proving ground for AAM. If successful, the UAE model could serve as a template for urban air mobility frameworks worldwide-bridging the gap between innovation and practical implementation.

Momentum within the UAE's AAM sector is evident: multiple eVTOL developers, including Archer Aviation and EHang, are entering the market. Their strategies focus on retrofitting existing helipads with charging and support systems tailored to eVTOLs. Archer's CCO, Nikhil Goel, highlighted the cost-effectiveness of this approach, noting that ramping up with current helipad assets demands“minimal capital”.

