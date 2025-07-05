UK Brand Eterna Home Launches Premium Teak Dining Sets For Summer 2025
Combining contemporary design with the natural elegance of solid teak, the new range offers homeowners a stylish and durable way to enjoy alfresco dining and entertaining. From spacious family-sized arrangements to compact patio solutions, each piece showcases the enduring appeal of teak's warm tone and robust build.
"More people are investing in outdoor spaces that feel like an extension of their homes," said Sumit Kumar, Marketing Consultant at Eterna Home. "Our new collection brings together comfort, beauty and longevity in a way that suits every garden or terrace."
Sustainably and Legally Sourced Teak
Eterna Home sources its teak exclusively from SVLK-certified plantations in Indonesia. The timber is fully compliant with the EU FLEGT licensing scheme , ensuring that every piece is legally harvested and meets rigorous environmental and social standards.
Highlights of the Summer Collection:
- Teak garden furniture : Luxurious outdoor pieces crafted to withstand the British weather while maintaining their elegance year after year. Garden furniture : Versatile options that bring sophistication and comfort to patios, conservatories, and gardens of all sizes. Teak dining set : Beautifully designed dining sets available in various sizes and styles for summer gatherings.
The collection is available now through Eterna Home's website and selected retail partners.
About Eterna Home
Eterna Home is a UK-based furniture brand specialising in high-quality indoor and outdoor collections that combine contemporary style with sustainably sourced materials. Each piece is crafted to last, blending practicality with refined design.
Media Enquiries:
Sumit Kumar
Marketing Consultant
01905 928 398
The Oakley, Kidderminster Road, Droitwich, WR9 9AY
