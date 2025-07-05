PM Modi Honoured With Symbolic 'Key To The City Of Buenos Aires' During Landmark Argentina Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special honour in Argentina on Saturday – the "Key to the City of Buenos Aires".

Jorge Macri, the city's chief official, gave him this symbolic gift during his two-day visit. The key represents friendship and trust . Earlier, PM Modi met President Javier Milei for important talks.

This visit was historic because it was the first time in 57 years that an Indian Prime Minister came to Argentina just for bilateral talks (not for a big conference). Hundreds of Indian immigrants cheered PM Modi outside his hotel, waving flags and dancing to Indian music.

Prime minister collects second major international award on five-nation tour

Modi's Argentina stop was part of a bigger five-country tour where he collected major awards.

Before this, in Trinidad and Tobago, he got“The Order of the Republic”, their highest civilian honour.

He's the first foreign leader ever to receive it. During that visit, both countries signed six agreements to work more closely together. PM Modi thanked Trinidad for honouring him and said the award wasn't just for him but for all 1.4 billion Indians .

After Argentina, he will join the BRICS summit in Brazil and then visit Namibia. PM Modi and President Milei agreed to boost cooperation in important areas during their talks. Argentina will supply lithium (a key mineral for electric car batteries) and shale gas to India.

This helps India's energy security plans. Argentina has the world's second-largest shale gas reserves. PM Modi also asked for easier entry of affordable Indian medicines into Argentina. The leaders agreed to expand defence partnerships and trade between the countries. PM Modi even invited Milei to visit India soon, especially to see Gujarat's lion sanctuary!

Beyond formal meetings, PM Modi paid respects at important cultural spots. He visited the San Martin Memorial, honouring Argentina's national hero who helped free South America from colonial rule.

The visit strengthened people-to-people ties too – PM Modi showed President Milei how India uses drones in farming (the "Drone Didi" initiative). Before leaving, PM Modi called the trip "productive" and said the India-Argentina relationship has "even more promise" ahead.