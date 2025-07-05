Eritrea: National Conference On Food Safety And Agricultural Products
The Ministry of Agriculture organized a national conference on 3 July in Asmara under the theme“Ensuring Food Safety is the Responsibility of All.” The objective of the conference was to enhance the understanding of food safety among farmers and food processing enterprises.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the critical link between food and life. He noted that ensuring safety and cleanliness throughout the entire food production chain-from farm to consumer-is a collective responsibility.
During the conference, briefings were delivered on several topics, including the significance of animal fodder, the safe use of pesticides and animal medicines, food quality capacity, and its management, among other relevant issues.
Participants held extensive discussions on the topics raised and adopted various recommendations, including the preparation of reference materials based on periodic seminars, increased attention to indigenous plants, and other action points.
The workshop was attended by representatives of farmers from across the country, food processing enterprises, exemplary farmers, agricultural experts, and invited guests.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment