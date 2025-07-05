Eritrea: National Conference On Food Safety And Agricultural Products

The Ministry of Agriculture organized a national conference on 3 July in Asmara under the theme“Ensuring Food Safety is the Responsibility of All.” The objective of the conference was to enhance the understanding of food safety among farmers and food processing enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the critical link between food and life. He noted that ensuring safety and cleanliness throughout the entire food production chain-from farm to consumer-is a collective responsibility.

During the conference, briefings were delivered on several topics, including the significance of animal fodder, the safe use of pesticides and animal medicines, food quality capacity, and its management, among other relevant issues.

Participants held extensive discussions on the topics raised and adopted various recommendations, including the preparation of reference materials based on periodic seminars, increased attention to indigenous plants, and other action points.

The workshop was attended by representatives of farmers from across the country, food processing enterprises, exemplary farmers, agricultural experts, and invited guests.

