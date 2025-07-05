Georgian President Offers Amnesty To Jailed Opposition Leaders Ahead Of Local Elections
According to the president, if the detained political figures declare their willingness to be pardoned and participate in the upcoming local elections on October 4, he is prepared to sign an amnesty decree in their favor.
“In four months, on October 4, Georgia will hold municipal elections for mayors and local councils across 64 municipalities. It is essential that all political parties registered under Georgian law are allowed to take part,” Kavelashvili said.“Every party must have the opportunity to campaign freely.”
Currently, leaders of several key opposition parties in Georgia have been serving prison terms ranging from seven to eight months since June 23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment