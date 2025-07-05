New Small Arms, Grenade Launchers Approved For Use By AFU In 2025
The newly approved items primarily include small arms and grenade launchers.
Among the new additions are three modifications of 12-gauge pump-action shotguns produced in Ukraine. These shotguns are considered valuable auxiliary weapons for infantry, especially in close-quarters combat in dense urban environments or narrow trenches. During the war, pump-action shotguns have also proven effective in countering Russian kamikaze drones.
Ukraine's arsenal of infantry weapons has also been expanded with a new 40 mm automatic grenade launcher developed domestically.
In addition, other codified products from Ukrainian manufacturers include: new ammunition for heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, assault rifles, and grenade launchers compatible with both NATO and Soviet calibers; a range of optical devices, including thermal imaging sights for both small arms and heavy machine guns.Read also: Ukrainian drone with laser targeting approved for use by Ukraine's Defense Forces
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also received new demining equipment, capable of detecting and marking explosive devices, now officially approved for field use.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian R-34-T drone, capable of laser target designation, has been officially approved for use by Ukrainian Defense Forces.
