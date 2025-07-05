UN Chief: Russian Strikes Threaten Nuclear Safety At Zaporizhzhia NPP
The statement notes that Guterres expressed concern about this dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties. He recalled that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately.
"These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety. The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions," Dujarric said.Read also: Restart of ZNPP reactors possible only after return to Ukrainian control – IAEA
Russian airstrikes on Friday severed the last of two external power lines supplying the ZNPP, forcing the plant to rely on emergency diesel generators for more than three hours. Although external electricity was later restored, the incident marked the ninth time since the start of the full-scale invasion that the facility lost all external power.
Located in southern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Its six reactors have been in cold shutdown since 2024 but still require a constant power supply to cool reactor cores and spent fuel pools, in order to prevent overheating and potential radioactive release.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment