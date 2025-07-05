Digital Twin Market Size To Reach USD 154.79 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 5, 2025 3:32 am - The Digital Twin market was valued at USD 16.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.7%.

July 05, 2025 - Rising investments in smart infrastructure and smart cities are a major contributor to the revenue growth of the digital twin market. Governments and municipal authorities are deploying extensive capital to upgrade transportation, utilities, and energy systems using digital twin technologies. It enables enhanced planning, simulation, and optimization of urban ecosystems. Moreover, public-private funding through government initiatives, smart-city grants, and infrastructure stimulus programs is accelerating the deployment of digital twins. In Los Angeles, the Department of Transportation has collaborated with the Open Mobility Foundation to create a digital twin that enables visualization and management of the city's transportation network.

In June 2024, for instance, the Smart Cities Council (SCC) is strengthening its global partnership with the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), the leading authority on digital twins. This expanded collaboration is set to significantly boost the combined capabilities and resources available across key domain verticals. These include smart airports and intelligent transportation hubs, smart tourism, regional and Indigenous communities, healthcare and aged care, as well as intelligent buildings and infrastructure. It fosters more impactful and sustainable outcomes worldwide and drives revenue growth of the market.

However, the complexity of integrating digital twin technologies with existing legacy systems is a key factor restraining revenue growth in the digital twin market. Many organizations, particularly in industrial and infrastructure sectors, rely on outdated IT architectures and equipment that lack compatibility with modern digital twin platforms. This integration challenge demands significant customization, additional investment in middleware, and specialized technical expertise, which can delay deployment timelines and inflate costs. As a result, businesses are hesitant to adopt digital twin solutions, which limits the revenue growth of the market.

Want to Know What's Fueling the Digital Twin Market Growth?

Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:



Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on application, the digital twin market is segmented into product design & development, predictive maintenance, asset performance management, business optimization, remote monitoring, process simulation, and others.

The product design and development segment held the largest share of revenue in 2024. Digital twin technology enables engineers and designers to create high-fidelity virtual models, conduct comprehensive simulations, and refine designs before physical production. This significantly cuts down development time and costs by reducing the need for multiple physical prototypes. It is also improving product quality and performance. Key industries leading this adoption include automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

In January 2025, SPX FLOW, a global fluid technology provider, partnered with Siemens to demonstrate cutting-edge digital twin solutions at the MxD innovation center in Chicago. MxD supports innovation in industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, and battery manufacturing. The partnership combines SPX FLOW's fluid processing expertise with Siemens' capabilities in IoT integration and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), accelerating digital transformation across these sectors.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by its advanced IoT networks, robust cloud infrastructure, and strong AI/ML capabilities, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of major technology players such as Microsoft, IBM, and Nvidia further accelerates innovation and the widespread adoption of digital twin solutions across various industries. For example, in May 2025, Microsoft unveiled a preview of its digital twin builder as part of Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence, reinforcing the region's leadership in this space.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Accelerated industrialization and urban expansion in key economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving the adoption of digital twin technology across various sectors, including manufacturing and smart city initiatives. In October 2024, Huawei, along with partners such as Freedo Technology, Isoftstone Smart Technology, and RayChange Technology, introduced the National Smart City Solution, further supporting the region's digital transformation efforts.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Digital Twin market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oSiemens AG

oGeneral Electric

oABB Group

oMicrosoft Corporation

oIBM Corporation

oDassault Systèmes

oNvidia Corporation

oPTC Inc.

oAnsys Inc.

oHexagon AB

oOracle Corporation

oAVEVA Group

oAutodesk Inc.

oBentley Systems

oTwin Health

oUnlearn, Inc.

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major Strategic Developments by Leading Competitors

Fujitsu: On November 26, 2024, Fujitsu introduced Policy Twin, an advanced digital twin technology designed to simulate the social effects of local government policies. This innovation aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of municipal preventive healthcare services. Policy Twin enables the generation of new policy options and evaluates their potential impact using data-driven simulations.

Ola Electric: On October 24, 2024, Ola Electric, a leading player in the electric two-wheeler segment, launched its innovative Ola Digital Twin platform to revolutionize manufacturing and product development. Developed on the Nvidia Omniverse platform, this solution combines advanced AI tools, simulation capabilities, and IoT technologies to create digital representations of real-world environments.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Digital Twin Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global digital twin market on the basis of type, deployment, technology, application, end-use and region:

.Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oComponent Twin

oProcess Twin

oSystem Twin

oProduct Twin

oData Twin

.Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oOn-Premises

oCloud

a Cloud

b Cloud

c Cloud

.Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oInternet of Things (IoT)

oAI and Machine Learning

oBig Data Analytics

oBlockchain

oAR/VR

o3D Simulation

oOthers

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oProduct Design & Development

oPredictive Maintenance

oAsset Performance Management

oBusiness Optimization

oRemote Monitoring

oProcess Simulation

oOthers

. End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oManufacturing

oAgriculture

oAutomotive

oEnergy & Utilities

oRetail & Consumer Goods

oTelecommunications

oHealthcare

oAerospace

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

Get a preview of the complete research study:

