Food Review: Dubai's China Tang Offers A New Take On Old-School Cantonese
I'll be honest. Chinese cuisine has never topped my list. Too often, it's a roulette wheel of gloopy sauces and mystery meats. But today, ladies and gentlemen, something rather unexpected happened.
Upon arrival at China Tang, we were greeted with the sort of warmth and polished efficiency that would make even the Swiss blush. Nadine showed us to our table, delivered a flawless briefing on the restaurant's philosophy, and managed to make us feel like visiting royalty without a hint of pretension.
The Lana Promenade itself surprised me. It's been some time since I ventured to this neck of the woods, but what I found was a rather splendid scene - gleaming buildings, a pristine marina, and this little jewel of a restaurant tucked elegantly into its surroundings.
Inside, the décor is exactly what you hope for: tasteful, spacious, with light streaming in through vast floor-to-ceiling windows. The sort of place where you could linger far longer than you intended.
Our server, Rina, took command of the culinary journey, explaining that this was elevated Chinese cuisine - a modern, creative take. A bold claim. But as it turned out, entirely justified.
We kicked off proceedings with the vegetarian Sir David's hot and sour soup - quite frankly, a masterclass in balance and depth. Then came the crispy duck salad, prepared at the table with surgical precision, reminiscent of how we used to prepare Caesar salad back in my hotel school days, albeit far more artfully executed.
Next arrived a flurry of small plates - spinach dressed in sesame and peanut (utterly addictive), Lamb shaomai that were little flavour bombs, and some exquisitely crafted vegetable dumplings. Each dish arrived with such elegance that I almost felt guilty destroying their visual perfection. Almost.
Then came the main event. Half-braised black cod with pickled cabbage - served differently to any black cod I've had before, moist in its broth, rich, and utterly magnificent. Braised lamb in red sauce arrived like a heavyweight boxer: bold, intense, and impossible to ignore. A sizzling stone platter of green beans offered a punchy, spicy kick, while the grilled radish with black truffle was, frankly, a revelation. Who knew radish could be like this? I'm still thinking about it.
By this stage, stomach capacity was running dangerously low. Yet, Rina, with a glint in her eye, persuaded us to sample a few desserts. The chilled sichuan jelly and the mango pomelo sago were both beautifully presented, delicately balanced, and precisely served at just the right temperature. Though, like many acquired tastes, your mileage may vary.
China Tang has performed the near impossible: it has changed my perception of Chinese cuisine. Exceptional food, pitch-perfect service, and a setting that invites you to stay far longer than you should. Highly recommended.
Hero dish:
I'm always torn... If forced to choose, black cod - 10/10
VIBES:
Lunchtime was quiet. I would like to try dining here in the evening - 9/10
Menu curation:
Exceptional - 10/10
Service:
Our server, Rina, was polite, knowledgeable, commendable - 10/10
