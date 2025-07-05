Abhishek Bachchan On His Dubai Chocolate Obsession And Why He Misses Larger-Than-Life Cinema

In a world increasingly defined by the relentless pursuit of chasing more - faster and louder - the subtle art of finding joie de vivre in the everyday has in itself become an act of rebellion. A sentiment deeply explored in the upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, and one that its lead actor, Abhishek Bachchan, and producer Monisha Advani, are keen to delve into, as they prepare for its July 4 release on Zee5 OTT.

Beyond the glitz and grandiosity often associated with Hindi cinema, this film, and the conversations surrounding it, signal a subtle shift in storytelling, echoing a universal yearning for connection and meaning in the seemingly mundane.

Recommended For You Rotana Signs and Modern Advertising alliance win largest-ever outdoor media project in Makkah

Though our conversation took place over Zoom - with Abhishek playfully remarking,“You didn't call us there! We would've come,” before professing his love for the viral Dubai chocolate - it quickly moved well beyond Kaalidhar Laapata, diving into the shifting landscape of Indian cinema, the growing appetite for layered characters, and how digital platforms are redefining not just how stories are told, but who gets to tell them.

The allure of the ordinary

Kaalidhar Laapata isn't another bombastic Bollywood spectacle. Its appeal, according to Abhishek, lies in its profound simplicity and its ability to resonate with the silent struggles of modern life. "I really liked the story and I loved the way [filmmaker Madhumita Sundararaman] wanted to tell it. The route she wanted to take to convey the story was very nice and fresh," he says.

The film strikes a chord with the universal feeling of burnout, stress, and the rising mental health issues stemming from a hyper-connected yet often disconnected existence. But for Abhishek, the decision to sign on was instinctive: "I have always said when you hear a film and if you're intrigued as to how this film is going to turn out and it's a film you'd like to watch, then you should do the film." The actor describes Kaalidhar Laapata as "very sweet,” possessing "a very strong moral compass," and leaving him with a "really nice" feeling after reading the script.

Contrary to initial assumptions, the actor isn't playing an“older character” in the film. While the original - a Tamil film called KD (Karuppu Durai) - was centred on an 80-year-old man who wakes up from a three-month coma, only to overhear his family plotting to kill him through the ancient euthanasia ritual or 'thalaikoothal', this version takes a different turn.

He clarifies, "Kaalidhar is my age... he's in his late 40s, early 50s, similar to me." This age choice fundamentally shifts the film's emotional core, transforming it from a story of someone in their twilight years to a protagonist who, "has a life to live forward to, but hasn't been living that life." This distinction also elevates the film from a mere remake to an empathetic adaptation, says Abhishek.

In recent years, Abhishek has visibly gravitated towards roles that embrace vulnerability and emotional complexity (Think Dasvi [2022], I Want to Talk [2024]), a stark departure from the traditional mainstream hero image. Is this a conscious "2.0 version" of himself?

"I've never really... thought of it in such depth," Abhishek admits. "I guess it just kind of, the stories that I did or I'm a part of, they just resonate with me. I always ask myself, 'is this something that inspires you to go to work?' And if the answer is 'yes', I do the film. It's actually pretty simple."

This authenticity also extends to his on-screen chemistry with the young boy playing the role of Ballu in Kaalidhar Laapata. Though, Abhishek credits this to conscious effort: "I'm glad you picked up on it because that's something that we consciously worked on. And that's actually at the core of the film,” he adds. "Daivik [Baghela] is a wonderful young actor, has a lot of promise. And it was just a sheer pleasure to go to work every day with him."

Beyond the big screen

While reflecting on the challenges and opportunities of finding an audience for films that don't follow the typical“action and big spectacle” formula, the film's producer, and executive director at Emmay Entertainment, shares her perspective on the digital revolution that's reshaping how stories are told and received.

"Honestly, I think it's a great time to be a producer or filmmaker or even an actor because when one has the opportunity to reach an audience through so many different media," says Monisha.

For her, platforms like OTT aren't just an alternative; they're a "seamless world" that allows stories like Kaalidhar Laapata, with their universal appeal, "to be discovered by somebody sitting in Dubai, you can be discovered by somebody sitting in Australia. As relevant to somebody sitting in New Delhi or in Indore for that matter."

Monisha also emphasises the importance of focusing on storytelling over traditional categorisation: "We have to appreciate the benefit of being able to tell our stories on these platforms and not really categorise them and say that certain stories go to theatre, certain stories go to digital." In fact, she views the rise of digital as a "wonderful way of creating a future first for storytelling and for giving opportunities to our filmmakers who would otherwise have to queue up for the limited infrastructure we have when it comes to theatres."

Both Monisha and Abhishek agree that the decision to take on a project begins with an intrinsic connection to the story, rather than its intended platform. "The first step has to be, is this something you want to be a part of? The rest of it is more logistical," Abhishek adds.

Kaalidhar Laapata's narrative also touches upon the idea of a bucket list, of doing things one has always wanted to do. An idea that Abhishek finds relatable on a personal level: "I think everybody has wishes, desires, and hopes and wants. So, that's what makes it very relatable." When pressed about his own list, he smiles, "I'd rather not say, but there are several things I still want to do."

Looking ahead, the actor hints at a shift in his cinematic trajectory. After a stretch of“wonderfully intense work,” Abhishek admits he's craving a return to his roots.“Right now, I'm itching to get back to the hardcore masala song-and-dance routine. I miss those films,” he says. So, while we await his return in a more playful, carefree avatar, here's a reminder that even after decades in the industry, his journey of exploration, both personal and professional, is far from over!

