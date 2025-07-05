Swiss Defence Ministry Considers Cancelling Drone Procurement
-
Deutsch
de
VBS erwägt Abbruch des Drohnen-Beschaffungsprojekts
Original
Read more: VBS erwägt Abbruch des Drohnen-Beschaffungsprojekt
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Although he had long been of the opinion that cancellation was out of the question, they had now“reached a point where the question arises as to whether the famous last straw has broken the camel's back,” Loher told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Friday.
This last straw refers to the automatic landing system that was due to be delivered in September. The Israeli company Elbit was unable to meet the deadline, which prompted the defence ministry to extend the deadline to January and then September 30. But“these two milestones were not met either”, said Loher.
+ Warfare rewired: drones and civilian risk
If the procurement project is cancelled, he personally assumes that Elbit will“certainly come with counterclaims”. There would then be a long legal dispute, the outcome of which would be uncertain.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment