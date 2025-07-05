India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe On Polyethylene Imports From Six Gulf Nations
The probe covers imports from Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
The investigation was initiated following a formal complaint filed by the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association of India (CPAI).
The trade body has alleged that domestic industry players are experiencing adverse impacts due to dumped imports of Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) from these countries.
LLDPE serves as a critical raw material in the plastic processing industry and is utilized in manufacturing various products including packaging films, profiles, and wire and cable applications.
The material's widespread industrial use makes it significant for India's manufacturing sector.
According to the official notification issued by DGTR, the complainant has submitted evidence demonstrating injury to the domestic industry resulting from the allegedly dumped imports.
The authority stated that it is initiating the anti-dumping investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping.
Should the investigation establish that dumping practices have caused material injury to domestic industry players, DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duties on the imports from the specified countries.
Such measures are designed to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair trade practices and restore competitive market conditions.
(KNN Bureau)
