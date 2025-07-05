403
Muscat Stock Exchange Trading Value Up 53.5 Percent In June
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Trading value on the Muscat Stock Exchange rose to OMR 229.4 million in June, a 53.5 percent increase from OMR 149.4 million in May.
The Muscat Stock Exchange recorded the second-highest trading value this year in June, while February topped the list with OMR 234.5 million. The exchange also recorded its highest level of transactions this year in June, with 34,489 transactions, a 5.3 percent increase from 32,736 in May.
The market capitalization of securities listed on the exchange rose to OMR 28.27 billion by the end of last month, recording gains of OMR 343 million.
The Muscat Stock Exchange's main index was affected last month by the political situation in the region, recording a decline of 60 points, closing June trading at 4,500 points.
Sectoral indices also declined; the Industrials index fell 96 points, the Financials index fell 92 points, the Services index lost 25 points, and the Shariah index fell 9 points
