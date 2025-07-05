Formula 1: Max Verstappen's Masterclass Clinches Pole At British GP Qualifying
Piastri had looked set for his first pole of the season after topping the early Q3 timesheets, but a costly mistake on his final lap left the door open. Verstappen seized the opportunity with trademark precision, putting together a flawless final run to grab the top spot.
Lando Norris will line up third in the other McLaren, unable to improve on his initial time. Behind them, George Russell will start fourth for Mercedes, narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had briefly challenged the front-runners during the early phases of Q3.
Charles Leclerc will start sixth, while Mercedes' young star Kimi Antonelli finished seventh. Ollie Bearman qualified eighth but will drop down the grid due to a 10-place penalty for a red flag infringement in practice.
Fernando Alonso continued his consistent form for Aston Martin in ninth, while Pierre Gasly capped off a strong session for Alpine in tenth.
Further down, it was a disappointing session for Williams, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon only managing 11th and 14th. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda found himself marooned in 12th, while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar slotted into 13th.
The drama of Q1 saw Alpine's Franco Colapinto crash out at the final corner, triggering red flags and ending his session in last place. Eliminated alongside him were Lawson, Bortoleto, Stroll, and Hulkenberg.
All eyes now turn to Sunday's race, where Verstappen will aim to convert pole into another dominant victory.
Earlier in the day, Ollie Bearman was handed a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's British Grand Prix following a red flag infringement during the weekend's third and final practice hour. The session had already proven eventful for Bearman, the Haas driver earlier sparking a red flag after losing a piece of bodywork from his car out on track, which resulted in the marshals having to retrieve the part.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment