Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Chairs Meeting On Easing Traffic Congestion At Khajuri Chowk

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra chaired a meeting at the to address the persistent traffic congestion at Khajuri Chowk, a key traffic junction in North-East Delhi.

The meeting was convened in response to the growing traffic issues in the area and the daily inconvenience faced by commuters and the general public.

Khajuri Chowk connects densely populated areas such as Wazirabad, Signature Bridge, Bhajanpura, Shastri Park, and Karawal Nagar.

The junction witnesses thousands of vehicles every day, often leading to long and disruptive traffic jams. These bottlenecks not only delay daily travel but also obstruct critical emergency services like ambulances and fire vehicles.

Senior officials from major departments, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), were present at the meeting.

The primary objective was to develop a co-ordinated and practical action plan for easing congestion at this vital traffic node.

Mishra emphasised that "ensuring smooth traffic movement for Delhi's citizens is a top priority, and all relevant departments have to work in close coordination to implement effective solutions at Khajuri Chowk".

Mishra directed all the departments to coordinate and solve the problem of the traffic jam within the stipulated time frame.

He also assured that the Delhi government is fully committed to strengthening the traffic system and will take every necessary step in this direction.

Elsewhere, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh rolled out a series of key civic projects across Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency, aimed at boosting infrastructure and enhancing public amenities for local residents.

He inaugurated a drinking water supply infrastructure project in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, benefiting residents of the Kotla Vihar Phase-II (Vidyapati Nagar), Kotla Vihar Phase-I, Aakash Vihar (Ranhaula), Pratap Vihar (Safipur Ranhaula), and Satyam Vihar Phase-II (near Baprola Village) - all key parts of the Vikaspuri Assembly Constituency.

This initiative will ensure clean and reliable water access for thousands of households, meeting a long-standing demand of the local population, he said.

In Ranhaula Vihar, the Minister laid the foundation for a new public park, an open gym, and a Chhath Ghat.

The Chhath Ghat, in particular, holds deep cultural and religious significance for the Poorvanchal community, and the launch of redevelopment work fulfil an important public demand, he said.

The Minister said these amenities are intended to encourage healthy lifestyles, promote social interaction, and create space for community gatherings and religious festivities.

Singh also announced new drainage improvement works and the installation of modern LED street lighting to enhance infrastructure and safety in several localities.