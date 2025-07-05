Sub-Jr Women Nationals: Puducherry, Uttarakhand Win On Third Day
In a Division 'C' clash, Le Puducherry Hockey produced an impressive performance to register a 4-1 win over Hockey Raj in the Jharkhand capital.
After a goalless opening quarter, Indhuja E. (33') broke the deadlock to give Le Puducherry the lead heading into halftime. The momentum stayed with them in the third quarter, as Captain Kanagasri (39') added a second to strengthen their grip on the contest.
The final quarter saw Deepika Dass (48', 55') take centre stage with a brace that put the result beyond doubt. Laxmi (56') managed to pull one back for Hockey Raj. in the closing minutes, but it proved no more than a consolation as Le Puducherry Hockey completed a comfortable win.
In the second and final fixture of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 2-0 in a Division 'B' fixture.
Captain Mansi Khatariya (25') gave Hockey Uttarakhand a vital breakthrough in the second quarter to put her team ahead. In the final quarter, Minakshi (50') doubled the lead while the defence held strong to seal the victory.
Earlier, on the second day of the event on Friday, Hockey Himachal dominated Le Puducherry Hockey 9-0, and Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 3-2 in their opening round matches played in Ranchi. In another match, Telangana Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a goalless draw in Division 'C' matches at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here.
In Division 'B' matches, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0, Manipur Hockey thrashed Kerala Hockey 6-0, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged out Hockey Gujarat 4-3.
